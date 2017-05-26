Philippines' Duterte makes rape joke for martial law troops

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte joked Friday that soldiers could rape up to three women, as he reassured them of his full support under his newly imposed regional martial law.



Duterte said the militants were planning to establish a "caliphate" for ISIS across all of Mindanao, home to 20 million people, and that martial law was the only way to crush the rebellion.



On the election campaign Duterte said he had two mistresses but jokingly reassured taxpayers that he would not cost them much if he was president because he took them to cheap, short-time hotels for sex.



Duterte did launch his drug war, and it has claimed thousands of lives.

...