Britain arrests 'large part' of Manchester attack network

Britain has arrested a "large part" of the network behind Manchester's suicide bomb attack, police said on Friday, as the government came under fire for cutting police budgets and election campaigning resumed.



Eight suspects are currently in detention on UK soil in connection with the blast, for which ISIS has claimed responsibility. Meanwhile police in Libya have detained the father and brother of 22-year-old bomber Salman Abedi.



Mark Rowley, head of Britain's counter-terrorism police, said police had got hold of "a large part of the network" linked to the atrocity in which seven children aged under 18 were among the 22 dead.



Police said the eight men ranged in age from 18 to 38, including a 30-year-old arrested in the Moss Side area of Manchester in the early hours of Friday.



May and Corbyn had suspended campaigning for a snap June 8 election after Monday's attack in which 116 people were also injured.



Britain's terror threat assessment has been hiked to "critical", the highest level, meaning an attack is considered imminent.



However, the poll also suggested that 41 percent of respondents believe the Conservatives would handle defense and security best, compared to 18 percent who said the same of Labour.

...