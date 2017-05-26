US rules out easing sanctions on Russia

Washington will not ease sanctions on Russia over the conflict in Ukraine and may even get tougher on Moscow, the White House said Friday, ending uncertainty over the US position on the thorny issue.



It has been unclear whether Obama's successor Donald Trump, who is under fire domestically over allegations that Russia meddled to aid his election campaign last year, would maintain these sanctions.



European Union president Donald Tusk had earlier called on G7 leaders to maintain Russia sanctions.

...