Turkish NBA star tweets 'you can't catch me' at arrest warrant report

Enes Kanter, the Turkish NBA star whose home country has revoked his passport, on Friday expressed disdain on social media at reports that Turkey's government had issued a warrant for his arrest.



Kanter, a vocal critic of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, was detained in Romania on May 20 when authorities learned his Turkish passport had been revoked.



The Sabah newspaper said on Friday that Kanter was named a "fugitive" by a Turkish court for his support of U.S-based Islamic preacher Fethullah Gulen, who has lived in self-imposed exile in Pennsylvania since 1999 .



A representative of the prosecutor's office in Istanbul declined to comment and Turkey's Ministry of Justice was not available to comment. Officials with the Turkish embassy in Washington could not immediately be reached for comment.

