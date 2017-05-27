Greek police probing security failures in attack on ex-PM

Greek police scrambled Friday to find out how a letter bomb managed to wound former Prime Minister Lucas Papademos despite security checks being beefed up after a wave of similar attacks in March.



Former Prime Minister Antonis Samaras, who spoke to Papademos in the hospital, said the letter bomb had been delivered to his home after apparently undergoing screening.



The police source said the attack was "largely symbolic" as Papademos was lightly hurt despite his proximity to the letter bomb.



Leaders of all parties and former prime ministers condemned the attack, the first against an incumbent or former leader in decades.

...