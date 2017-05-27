Pressure piles on Trump with Kushner under FBI scrutiny

President Donald Trump's son-in-law and top aide, Jared Kushner, has been caught in the spotlight of an FBI probe into Russian meddling, U.S. media reported, heaping more pressure Friday on the embattled commander in chief.



Kushner is the only person currently in the White House known to be under investigation.



At least four other former campaign aides or advisers have been reported to be under FBI scrutiny as well – former national security adviser Michael Flynn, former campaign manager Paul Manafort, sometime Trump adviser Roger Stone, and ex-campaign adviser Carter Page.



The FBI investigation is now being overseen by Robert Mueller, a respected former FBI director who was given broad powers to pursue the case as a special counsel after Trump abruptly fired Comey on May 9 . The key question before the FBI is whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russia in its effort to tilt the 2016 U.S. election in the Republican's favor, which included a damaging hack of Democratic campaign emails.



In early December, after Trump had won the elections, Kushner and Flynn met in New York with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

...