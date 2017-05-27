G-7 leaders reach impasse on climate change

Leaders from the world's major industrialized nations failed to persuade U.S. President Donald Trump to back a landmark climate deal at a G-7 summit in Sicily Friday after hours of talks that were described by Germany's leader as "controversial".



Host Paolo Gentiloni, the prime minister of Italy, said the group was also inching closer to finding common language on trade, a contentious issue between Trump – elected on an "America First" platform – and the six other leaders.



Other leaders, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel and new French President Emmanuel Macron, had hoped to sway the president at his first major international summit since entering the White House four months ago.

