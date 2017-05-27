G7 leaders turn gaze to Africa, climate harmony elusive

Leaders of the Group of Seven wealthy nations meet African heads of state Saturday, the final day of their annual summit which has been marked by discord over climate change, but unity on tackling terrorism.



U.S. President Donald Trump told his G7 counterparts from Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan Friday that he had not yet decided whether to honor a landmark 2015 Paris accord on curbing carbon emissions.



European leaders have expressed frustration in private at having to go back over an issue that they believed had been signed and sealed two years ago.



The leaders are expected to issue a vastly shorter communique than in previous years, with one European diplomat suggesting it might be just six pages long compared to 32 last year.

