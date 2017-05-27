Philippines' Duterte jokes about rape amid concern over martial law abuses

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte has sought to reassure soldiers who might be accused of committing abuses under martial law and jokingly said that if any of them were to rape three women, he would personally claim responsibility for it.



Duterte made the remark in a speech to soldiers on Mindanao island, where he imposed martial law Tuesday to try to crush Islamic State-linked rebels, who have been battling the military after laying siege to a southern city.



It was not the first time Duterte has made a joke about rape.



The president's spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Duterte's latest remarks about rape.

...