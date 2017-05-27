'Large part' of Manchester attack network held in Britain

Britain has arrested a "large part" of the network behind Manchester's suicide bomb attack, police said Friday, while the government came under fire for cutting police budgets as election campaigning resumed.



Mark Rowley, head of Britain's counter-terrorism police, said police had got hold of "a large part of the network" linked to the atrocity in which seven children aged under 18 were among the 22 dead.



Police said the nine men in British custody ranged in age from 18 to 44, including a 30-year-old arrested in the Moss Side area of south Manchester early Friday and a 44-year-old detained in nearby Rusholme later in the day.



Following Monday's attack in which 116 people were also injured, May and Corbyn suspended campaigning for a snap June 8 election.



Dozens of IS fighters were killed in U.S. strikes on Syria Friday, while masked gunmen killed at leat 28 people in an attack on Coptic Christians in Egypt.



Britain's terror threat assessment has been hiked to "critical", the highest level, meaning an attack is considered imminent.



However, the poll also suggested that 41 percent of respondents believe the Conservatives would handle defense and security best, compared to 18 percent who said the same of Labour.

