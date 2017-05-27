India opens its longest bridge near China border

India opened its longest bridge close to the border with China in a move seen as bolstering its defenses in a sensitive region.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked the third anniversary of his rule by inaugurating the 9.1 kilometer (5.7 mile) long Dhola-Sadiya bridge over the Brahmaputra river that will link Assam and Arunachal Pradesh states.



China and India ties soured this month when India boycotted a Beijing summit in opposition to a Chinese-Pakistani economic corridor that runs through disputed Kashmir.



Last month, China protested after India let Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama visit Arunachal Pradesh.

...