Former U.S. national security adviser Brzezinski dies at age 89: daughter

Former U.S. national security adviser Zbigniew Brzezinski, who established himself in the Carter administration as a hard-liner on foreign policy, died on Friday, his family said.



Brzezinski, the son of a Polish diplomat, was national security adviser for all four years of Jimmy Carter's presidency. He helped Carter contend with several international issues including the Iranian revolution that overthrew the Shah, the taking of 52 Americans as hostages in Tehran and a failed rescue mission, and the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan.



As national security adviser, Brzezinski, who Carter plucked from the academic world, saw many of the Soviet Union's foreign policy moves as evidence it could not be trusted.



Brzezinski characteristically favored military action to free the 52 American hostages and punish Iran.



Carter vacillated but eventually accepted Brzezinski's proposal for the ill-fated rescue mission, in which eight servicemen died.



Vice President George H.W. Bush, trying to build up his own image as a tough foreign policy realist, considered it a coup to secure Brzezinski's support in his 1988 presidential campaign.

