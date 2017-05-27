Philippine military bomb Islamist militants in urban battle

Philippine security forces dropped more bombs Saturday on a southern city where they have been battling Islamist militants for five days, vowing no let up despite the start of Ramadan.



President Rodrigo Duterte declared martial law across the southern third of the Philippines in response to the clashes, which have claimed at least 48 lives and he has said are part of a campaign by ISIS to establish a local caliphate.



Thirteen soldiers, two policemen and 31 militants have died in the fighting, according to authorities.



Duterte has vowed to extinguish the threat of the militants, whom he has said belong to the local Maute terrorist group but are being backed by criminals in the area.

