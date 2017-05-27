Top China official says Hong Kong's autonomy is not a licence to challenge Beijing

A top Chinese official said Saturday Hong Kong's high degree of autonomy must not be taken as a licence to confront Beijing, and urged the territory's government to implement contentious new national security laws.



The comments by Zhang Dejiang, China's number three official who oversees Hong Kong affairs, highlight growing concerns at Beijing's top leadership about a fledgling independence or secessionist movement in the former British colony.



They come as Hong Kong, which returned to mainland rule in 1997 amid promises of wide-ranging autonomy under the formula of "one country, two systems", is set to celebrate the 20th anniversary of its handover on July 1, with Chinese president Xi Jinping widely expected to visit the city.



In some of his strongest comments yet, Zhang, the chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, warned in a speech that Hong Kong's autonomy should not be used as a license to challenge the central government's authority.



Zhang slammed both movements Saturday.

