Six suspected militants killed near Indian Kashmir border

Six suspected militants were killed Saturday in Indian-administered Kashmir along the heavily militarized border that divides the disputed territory with Pakistan, the Indian army said.



Indian army spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia said the armed militants had snuck into the Indian side from across the line of control -- the de-facto border between the two countries -- when soldiers intercepted them, triggering a gunfight.



Indian and Pakistani soldiers have in recent weeks clashed along many areas of the border, with the Indian army earlier this week making a rare admission that it was proactively targeting Pakistani positions that it believed were aiding militants to cross over to the Indian side.

