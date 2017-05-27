S. Korea fishing vessel 'hijacked' off Somalia

In this photo taken Monday, March 6, 2017, fishermen stand on the Indian Ocean beach at dusk in the former pirate village of Eyl, in Somalia's semi-autonomous northeastern state of Puntland. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)
Yemen war adds to rising fears for ships in Horn of Africa
2 pirates killed while trying to hijack ship near Somalia
Eight hostages held by Somali pirates freed: coast guard
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
Yemen war adds to rising fears for ships in Horn of Africa
2 pirates killed while trying to hijack ship near Somalia
Eight hostages held by Somali pirates freed: coast guard
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE