Disharmony at G7 as Trump plays his own tune

The Group of Seven nations have made progress in negotiations on trade, notably on the issue of multilateralism, a French presidential source said Saturday, suggesting there has been some softening in the United States' protectionist stance.



Since taking office, U.S. President Donald Trump, has derided some of the same international partnerships, including the World Trade Organisation, raising the prospect that the Republican's "America First" agenda might well mean an America more willing to act alone.

...