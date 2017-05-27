As premier heads to Europe, China says resolute about opening its market

China is determined to open its market and is positive about promoting talks on a China-EU investment agreement, a senior Chinese official said Saturday ahead of Premier Li Keqiang's visit to Brussels for a summit with the European Union.



One big outstanding issue involves an investment pact that Beijing and Brussels agreed to negotiate in 2013 to make it easier for European businesses to work in China but which has yet to be sealed.



Europe wants China to give EU businesses access to its market in the way that EU markets are open to Chinese investment.



It does broadly agree with China on trade, despite a long-running spat with Beijing on what Europe sees as China's dumping of low-cost goods on European markets.

