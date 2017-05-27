Dutch sperm bank doc scandal widening: report

At least three of 19 people who were allegedly fathered by a now-deceased Dutch doctor through IVF treatment came from a different sperm bank than one until now named in reports, a Dutch newspaper said Saturday.



In a widening scandal, Dutch daily tabloid Algemeen Dagblad said a DNA comparison between a legitimate child of doctor Jan Karbaat and three of 19 children suspected to have been sired by him through IVF treatment, came from Rotterdam's Zuider hospital.



Karbaat resigned from the Zuider hospital in 1979 after a disagreement and opened a fertility clinic -- where he is suspected of having fathered most of his other children.



Karbaat reportedly admitted to having fathered about 60 children in his time at the clinic, which closed in 2009 amid reports of irregularities.

