Britain arrests two more in probe of Manchester bombing network



British police said they arrested two more people during raids Saturday in connection with the suicide bombing at a Manchester concert, with a "large part" of the network behind the attack now being held.



Mark Rowley, head of Britain's counter-terrorism police, said on Friday that police had captured "a large part of the network" linked to the atrocity in which seven children aged under 18 were among the 22 dead.



Britain's terror threat assessment has been raised to "critical", the highest level, meaning an attack is considered imminent.



As campaigning resumed in Britain for a snap June 8 election following a halt called after Monday's attack, the issue of security, which had not been widely discussed before the attack, was poised to feature highly.

