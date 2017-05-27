Morocco police hunt protest leader in neglected Rif

Moroccan authorities were engaged in a manhunt Saturday for a protest leader in the neglected Rif region after his arrest was ordered for interrupting an imam's prayer sermon following more than six months of social unrest.



Calls for justice for Mouhcine Fikri, 31, in the ethnically Berber Rif region soon evolved into a grassroots movement demanding jobs and economic development, with Zefzafi emerging as the leader of the Al-Hirak al-Shaabi, or "Popular Movement".



A relative of Zefzafi said the protest leader had managed to escape arrest as he left the mosque Friday.



A source at the interior ministry said Zefzafi had not been arrested, adding that young protesters had thrown stones at security forces Friday in the city of some 56,000 inhabitants.

