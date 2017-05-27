G7 to acknowledge climate deadlock with US

G7 countries will on Saturday recognize the deadlock about taking collective action on climate change as US President Donald Trump mulls his position, officials said.



Under Trump, who once called climate change a "hoax" perpetrated by China, Washington has resisted intense pressure from its partners to commit to respecting the 2015 global accord on curbing carbon emissions.



The United States is the world's biggest carbon emitter after China.



Trump has yet to act on his campaign threat to ditch the Paris accord, having said he would listen to what US partners have to say before making a decision on how to proceed after the G7.



The stalemate on climate change was mirrored by divisions between the US and the other G7 countries over trade and migration at the annual summit, described by officials as the toughest in years.

