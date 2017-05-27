Trump son-in-law sought secret line to Moscow: report

President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, made a pre-inauguration proposal to the Russian ambassador to set up a secret, bug-proof communications line with the Kremlin, The Washington Post reported Friday evening.



Kushner, a close adviser to Trump, went so far as to suggest using Russian diplomatic facilities in the United States to protect such a channel from being monitored, The Post said, quoting US officials briefed on intelligence reports.



The revelation is yet another sensational element in the deluge of allegations raising questions about the Trump team's relationship with the Russians, who US intelligence agencies say tried to sway the November election in Trump's favor and thus deny Hillary Clinton the presidency.



Michael Flynn, who would become Trump's national security adviser before being fired 24 days into the job for not telling the truth about meetings he held with the Russian ambassador, was also at the meeting, The Post reported.



The Post reported last week that the Russia investigation had been extended to a top White House official as a "significant person of interest".



Kushner is the only person currently in the White House known to be under investigation.



In early December, after Trump had won the elections, Kushner and Flynn met in New York with Kislyak.

...