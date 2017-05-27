Philippines peace talks with communist rebels break down

Peace talks between the Philippine government and communist insurgents broke down on Saturday after a dispute over the rebels' ordering their fighters to step up attacks.



The two sides had just opened formal talks when chief government negotiator Jesus Dureza objected to the communists' telling guerrillas to intensify attacks in response to President Rodrigo Duterte's declaration of martial law in parts of the country.



Senior rebel negotiator Luis Jalandoni said that despite the government's ultimatum, the guerrillas' attacks would continue.



Chief rebel negotiator Fidel Agcaoli told journalists he was hopeful the talks could resume, despite the government's suspension.



Peace talks have been conducted on and off for 30 years, and were revived after Duterte, a self-declared socialist, was elected president last year.

...