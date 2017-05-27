Supreme Court travel ban case could test Trump's reach

The Supreme Court may soon decide how courts are supposed to view presidential power in the age of Donald Trump.



The case could be a major test for the young administration and for a court that has its 5-4 conservative majority restored with the confirmation of Trump nominee Neil Gorsuch as the ninth justice.



It's hardly clear how the Supreme Court might eventually rule in the case, but Justice Anthony Kennedy probably will be in the majority whatever the outcome.



Kennedy sided with the other conservative justices in favor of the Obama administration and against U.S. citizen Fauzia Din. But 4th Circuit Chief Judge Roger Gregory used Kennedy's opinion to buttress his majority opinion against the Trump travel ban.



The dissenting judges said Gregory misread Kennedy's opinion.

...