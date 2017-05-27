Trump calls first trip abroad 'home run' as challenges await

President Donald Trump on Saturday said his maiden trip abroad was a "home run" and he vowed to overcome the threat of terrorism, concluding a grueling five-stop sprint that ended with the promise of an imminent decision on the much-discussed Paris climate accord.



Trump tweeted earlier in the day that he would make a final decision next week on whether to withdraw from the climate pact. European leaders he met with at the Group of 7 summit in Sicily have been pressuring Trump to stay in the accord, arguing that America's leadership on climate is crucial.



Besides reaching a decision on the climate agreement once back in Washington, Trump will also face a new crush of Russia-related controversies.



Trump held no news conferences during the nine-day trip, which allowed him to avoid questions about the Russia investigations.



The White House had hoped to use Trump's five-stop trip as a moment to reset.



Trump was cajoled for three days -- first in Brussels at meetings of NATO and the European Union, then in Sicily for G-7 -- but will leave Italy without making clear where he stands.

...