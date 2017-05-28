Philippines' Duterte vows to ignore Supreme Court on martial law

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has said he will ignore Supreme Court and congress as he enforces martial law across the southern third of the country, despite the constitution giving them oversight.



The constitution requires congress to approve a president's declaration of martial law, and limits military rule for 60 days.



A day after declaring martial law, Duterte described the nine years of military rule under Marcos as "very good", and said his would be similar.



Duterte's comments contradicted a government statement released on Saturday to explain martial law.



Duterte has overwhelming support in congress, which is this week widely expected to endorse his initial declaration of martial law.

...