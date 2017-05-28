China says fighter jets' intercept of US plane 'safe'

China Sunday denied the Pentagon's charge that an encounter between Chinese fighters and a U.S. surveillance plane over the South China Sea was "unsafe and unprofessional".



Chinese J-10 warplanes intercepted a U.S. Navy P-3 that was operating in international airspace Wednesday, according to Pentagon spokesman Commander Gary Ross.



The U.S. deemed the move "unsafe and unprofessional" and pledged to convey its concerns to the Chinese government.



Beijing also accused Washington of trespassing last week after it sailed a warship near a reef claimed by Beijing in the South China Sea -- the "first freedom of navigation" exercise under U.S. President Donald Trump.

