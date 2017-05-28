Kushner sought secret communications with Russia: source

Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump's son-in-law and a top White House adviser, proposed a secret back channel between the Kremlin and the Trump transition team during a December meeting with the Russian ambassador to the U.S.



Flynn served briefly as Trump's national security adviser before being fired in February.



Lawyers for Kushner said he was willing to talk with federal and congressional investigators about his foreign contacts and his work on the Trump campaign.



Meeting with reporters in Sicily, two Trump advisers refused to address the contents of Kushner's December meeting with the Russian diplomat.



Kushner was a trusted Trump adviser last year, overseeing the campaign's digital strategy.



Reuters has reported that Kushner had at least three previously undisclosed contacts with Kislyak last year, including two phone calls between April and November.

...