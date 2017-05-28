Philippines pounds militants; civilians found shot dead

Philippine forces launched fresh airstrikes Sunday to drive out militants linked to ISIS after days of fighting left corpses in the streets and hundreds of civilians begging for rescue from a besieged southern city.



Thousands of civilians have streamed out of Marawi and more than 2,000 were still trapped inside the city.



Gen. Restituto Padilla said combat operations were still going on but the militants were weakening.



Padilla said Sunday the bodies of four men, three women and a child were found near a road close to the Mindanao State University in Marawi.



In addition to the civilian deaths, Padilla said 61 militants, 11 soldiers and four police were among the dead.

