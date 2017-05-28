Manchester bomber photos released as runners defy terror

Britain police have released CCTV footage of Manchester bomber Salman Abedi on the night of the attack as thousands defied the terror threat to take part in the Great Manchester Run on Sunday.



Security was tight as 40,000 runners pounded Manchester's streets in the annual half marathon (21.1 km/13.1 miles) a day after Prime Minister Theresa May lowered the terror threat level, which was hiked following Monday's carnage.



Explaining the decision to reduce the terror threat level from critical -- its highest level -- to severe, May said troops would also be withdrawn from the streets, another measure adopted after the bombing.



Operation Temperer, which involved the deployment of troops on patrol alongside police, will be wound down on Monday night, at the end of the bank holiday weekend.



There was a highly-visible police presence as runners gathered on the start line for the Manchester run at 9.00 am (0800 GMT).

...