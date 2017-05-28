Fresh from his travels, Trump rails on Twitter about 'fake news'

U.S. President Donald Trump, who was uncharacteristically quiet on Twitter during his nine-day trip abroad, resumed his favorite past-time Sunday with a tweet storm in which he thundered against "fake news".



Trump returned late Saturday from his first international trip as U.S. president, geared up to combat concerns over aides' ties to Russia including explosive reports that his son-in-law Jared Kushner sought a secret communications line with Moscow.



In an earlier tweet Sunday, Trump hailed what he called the trip's "great success".

