Merkel warns US, Britain no longer reliable partners

Europe "must take its fate into its own hands" faced with a western alliance divided by Brexit and Donald Trump's presidency, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Sunday.



The US president tweeted that he would reveal whether or not the US would stick to the global emissions deal -- which he pledged to jettison on the campaign trail -- only next week.



Sunday's event saw Merkel renew bonds with the Christian Social Union (CSU), Bavarian sister party to her own center-right Christian Democratic Union (CDU), ahead of a parliamentary vote in September.

...