Muslims thankful for support after rant, deadly attack

Muslims in Portland, Oregon, thanked the community for its support and said they were raising money for the families of two men who were killed and others involved when someone targeted young women with an anti-Muslim rant on a light-rail train.



Najieb said a fundraising page launched by his group for the families of the dead men, a surviving victim and the two young women had raised $50,000 in its first hours.



Police said they'll examine what appears to be the extremist ideology of suspect Jeremy Joseph Christian, 35, who is accused of killing the two men Friday.



Hall said his instincts kicked in and he went after the suspect.



Soon, police arrived and took the suspect into custody.



Police say Micah David-Cole Fletcher, 21, of Portland was also stabbed and is in serious condition at a Portland hospital. Police say his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.



Simpson confirmed the man in the videos was Christian.

