Trump eyes White House overhaul, outside lawyers and PR team

President Donald Trump is considering overhauling his White House staff and bringing back top campaign strategists, frustrated by what he views as his team's inability to contain the burgeoning crisis involving alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 election.



While overseas, Trump's longtime lawyer, Marc Kasowitz, joined a still-forming legal team to help the president shoulder the intensifying investigations into Russian interference in the election and his associates' potential involvement.



Lewandowski's return would be a particularly notable development, given the fact that he was fired by Trump after clashing with staff and Trump's adult children. Nonetheless, Lewandowski has the trust of the president -- an advantage that many of Trump's aides lack.



Trump called his maiden trip abroad a "home run," but while the White House had hoped it would serve as a reset, attention on the Russia probe has only increased.



Recently appointed special counsel Robert Mueller, a former FBI director, is starting off an investigation with a broad mandate that will allow him to probe both the possible Russian influence and whether Trump attempted to obstruct the investigation by firing FBI Director James Comey.



The White House also grappled with reports that Kushner proposed setting up a secret back channel between the Kremlin and the Trump transition team during a December meeting.

