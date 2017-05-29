May’s lead narrows after Manchester attack

British Prime Minister Theresa May's lead over the opposition Labour Party has narrowed sharply, according to opinion polls published since the Manchester attack, suggesting she might not win the landslide predicted just a month ago.



Four polls published Saturday showed that May's lead had contracted by a range of 2 to 6 percentage points, indicating the June 8 election could be much tighter than initially thought when she called the snap vote.



An ICM poll for the Sun Sunday showed May had maintained a 14-point lead, the only poll since the Manchester attack that has shown her lead unchanged.



Opinium said May's lead had slipped to 10 percentage points, down from 13 points the week before and from 19 percentage points on April 19 .



ComRes said the lead of May's Conservatives had fallen to 12 percentage points in an online poll of 2,024 carried out May 24-26, from 18 percentage points in a comparable poll on May 13 .



A YouGov survey of 2,003 people between May 25-26 showed May's lead had narrowed to 7 percentage points from 9 a week ago.

