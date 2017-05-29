BA says most flights running, angry passengers face delays

British Airways resumed some flights from Britain's two biggest airports Sunday after a global computer system failure created chaos, but hundreds of passengers were still waiting for hours at London Heathrow.



Heathrow, however, said it expected further delays and cancellations of BA flights.



At Heathrow's Terminal 5, where BA is the dominant carrier, hundreds of passengers were waiting in line Sunday and flight arrival boards showed cancelled flights.



Cruz said BA planned to fly all its long haul services from Heathrow Sunday, although there would be delays due to the knock on impact from Saturday's disruption and some short haul flights would be cancelled.

