Bombing puts British security officials on back foot again

There were plenty of warning signs before Salman Abedi unleashed carnage at Manchester.



Abedi lived near the same Manchester neighborhood that was home to Abed al-Baset Azzouz, a master Al-Qaeda bomb-maker and recruiter accused in the 2012 attack on the U.S. Embassy in the Libyan city of Benghazi.



The official would not specify why Abedi was of interest years ago.



Britain's domestic security agency of MI5 is currently tackling 500 terror investigations and watching some 3,000 suspects.



British security officials say at least five terror plots in Britain have been thwarted in the past two months, although they have not released details of the plots.

