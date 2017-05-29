Portland mayor praises men slain after anti-Muslim rant

The mayor of Portland, Oregon, hailed as "heroes" two men who were stabbed to death trying to protect two women police say were the target of an anti-Muslim rant by a man on a light-rail train – a crime that shocked this city that prides itself on its tolerance. Police said they'll examine what appears to be the extremist ideology of Jeremy Joseph Christian, 35, who is accused of killing the men Friday.



Police identified the victims as Ricky John Best, 53, of Happy Valley, Oregon, and Taliesin Myrddin Namkai Meche, 23, of Portland.



Police say Best died at the scene and that Meche died at a hospital.



Police say Micah David-Cole Fletcher, 21, of Portland was also stabbed in the attack and is in serious condition at a Portland hospital.



The FBI and U.S. Attorney for Oregon are working with Portland police.



The Portland Mercury, one of the city's alternative weeklies, posted an article on its website saying Christian showed up at a free speech march in late April with a baseball bat to confront protesters and the bat was confiscated by police.

