Trump: Conventional images but abnormal talk



As he dashed through the Middle East and Europe, Donald Trump looked like a conventional American leader abroad.



When Trump spoke, he sounded like anything but a typical U.S. president.



To the White House, Trump's first trip abroad was an embodiment of the promises he made as a candidate to put America's interests first and break through the guardrails that have long defined U.S. foreign policy.



Standing alongside his counterparts, the president effectively accused countries who do not meet NATO's goal of spending 2 percent of their gross domestic product of sponging off American taxpayers. He left some allies, already nervous about Russia's saber rattling and Trump's public affection for Russian President Vladimir Putin, further flummoxed when he ended his remarks without making an explicit statement of support for Article 5, the common defense clause that underpins the 68-year-old military alliance.



Some European leaders believe Trump can still be coaxed away from his controversial campaign positions.



Trump was lavishly feted in Israel, embraced by a prime minister who despised his predecessor and was eager to flatter the new president.



Trump hung back, deciding against joining his peers.

