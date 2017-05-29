JFK at 100: Legacy etched in minds of Americans

John F. Kennedy – young, heroic, charismatic – embodied the overflowing promise of possibility of 20th-century America, until an assassin's bullet ended his life in November 1963 . One hundred years after his birth, the youngest man ever elected president, who once urged Americans to strive for the "New Frontier," is still a political icon, and the country is celebrating his legacy, which lives on most visibly in his family.



For all but two years since 1947 – nearly a third of the history of the United States – a Kennedy has served in elective office.



Kennedy barely served 1,000 days in office before he was assassinated.



JFK is seen as the president who, perhaps more than any other, most transformed the way the nation viewed itself. Kennedy was its eternal optimist.



Thurber also said Kennedy likely would have been tougher than Trump on Russia and its President Vladimir Putin.

...