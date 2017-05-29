Eight killed in Mississippi shooting rampage

The shootings took place at three homes Saturday night – two in Brookhaven and one in Bogue Chitto – about 110 kilometers south of Jackson, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation said. The rampage began after authorities got a call about a domestic dispute, investigators said.



The dead included two boys, and Godbolt was being treated for a gunshot wound at a hospital, authorities said.



Authorities gave no details on the relationship between Godbolt and the victims.



The identities of the other victims were not immediately released.

...