Macron makes France’s mark with Trump, globally

Within days of taking the French presidency, Emmanuel Macron faced a string of diplomatic tests – pushing the Paris climate deal on a skeptical Donald Trump, rallying European allies to do more to fight Syria's extremists, and now hosting Vladimir Putin. Europe has a lot riding on Macron's diplomatic performance.



It looked like Trump was ready to pull away first, but Macron wasn't quite ready to disengage.



The next day at the G-7 summit in Sicily, Macron attracted attention for his friendly interactions with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.



Macron showed proximity with other leaders, joking and making a gentle tap on the arm a habit.



British Prime Minister Theresa May was visibly touched when Macron addressed his condolences in English following the Manchester attack that killed 22 people.



Macron has promised to discuss the Syria crisis Monday with Russia's president when he visits the royal palace in Versailles.



At the end of the G-7, Macron appeared to soften his stance on the climate talks, the most problematic issue between the U.S. and the six other nations. Macron showed unfailing optimism.

