Trump dismisses 'fabricated' report of son-in-law's outreach to Russia

A White House in crisis scrambled to allay public concern over reports that Donald Trump's son-in-law sought a secret communications link to Russia -- a bombshell allegation the U.S. president swatted down as "fabricated".



After returning late Saturday from his first foreign trip as president, Trump geared up to combat concerns over his advisers' ties to Russia, including explosive reports about Jared Kushner, his indispensable aide-de-camp.



U.S. media said the White House is creating a new rapid-fire communications unit to respond to the controversy, led by Kushner, senior presidential adviser Steve Bannon and White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus.



The talks between Kushner and the Russians, if confirmed, would raise new questions about the Trump team's relationship with Moscow, which U.S. intelligence agencies say tried to sway the November election in the property tycoon's favor.



Kushner made his secret communications proposal on Dec. 1 or 2 at Trump Tower in New York, according to intercepts of Russian communications reviewed by U.S. officials, the Post reported late Friday.



Kushner boasts an enormous portfolio of domestic and international responsibilities, underscoring his importance as Trump's chief adviser despite having no experience in politics before the 2016 White House race.

...