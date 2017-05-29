Fears for 2,000 people trapped in Philippine city battle

Security forces traded heavy gunfire with Islamist militants inside a southern Philippine city Monday, as fears grew for up to 2,000 people unable to escape a week of fighting that has left women and children among the dead.



Authorities said the gunmen had already murdered at least 19 civilians, including women and children, while 17 members of the security forces had died in the clashes and 61 militants were killed.



Adding to the fears for those who remained, the military announced on the weekend that it would intensify a bombing campaign on the areas being held by the militants.



When asked Monday about fears of civilians being bombed, military spokesman Brigadier-General Restituto Padilla told reporters that airstrikes would be done with precision.



However he said the bombings would continue in whichever areas the militants were hiding.



Duterte and military chiefs have said most of the militants belong to the local Maute group, which has declared allegiance to ISIS and which the government estimates has about 260 armed followers.

