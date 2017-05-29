Sen. John McCain visits Australia for security talks

U.S. Sen. John McCain met with Australian leaders Monday for security talks in the nation's capital, where he received praise for his public support of the decades-long U.S.-Australia alliance following a diplomatic spat between the two countries earlier this year.



When reports of the testy conversation went public, McCain quickly reached out to Australia's ambassador to the U.S., and publicly praised Australia for its long history of military cooperation with the U.S. Australia has fought alongside America in every major conflict since World War I, and is one of the largest contributors to the U.S.-led military campaign in Iraq and Syria.

...