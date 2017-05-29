N.Korea fires Scud-class ballistic missile, Japan protests

North Korea test-fired a missile Monday into Japan's maritime economic zone -- the latest in a series of provocative launches that have heightened tensions over its nuclear weapons ambitions.



It was the North's third ballistic missile test in as many weeks and the 12th this year -- carried out in defiance of UN sanctions warnings and U.S. threats of possible military action.



The North has been stepping up efforts towards its ultimate goal -- developing an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) that can deliver a nuclear warhead to the continental U.S.



Despite Trump's strident warnings, Secretary of Defense James Mattis said in an interview which aired Sunday before the launch that a war with North Korea would be "catastrophic".



The South condemned the missile test as a "grave threat" and a challenge to Moon, who advocates dialogue with the North in a break from his conservative predecessors.



The U.S. has said it is willing to enter into talks with North Korea, but only if it halts its missile and nuclear tests.

...