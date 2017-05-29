Greek ex-PM Mitsotakis, early austerity champion, dies aged 98

Former Greek Prime Minister Constantine Mitsotakis, an early proponent of austerity cuts that Greece eventually had to adopt during the economic crisis, died Monday aged 98, his family said.



A patriarch of one of Greece's most influential political families, Mitsotakis quit politics in 2004, aged 85, after serving as the country's longest-serving parliamentarian.



In 1967 he was arrested by the junta but managed to escape to Paris, where he lived in exile until his return to Greece after the re-establishment of democracy in 1974 .



But despite his democratic pedigree, Mitsotakis became a hate figure for Greece's center-left after defecting from the government of George Papandreou in 1965, which subsequently collapsed.

...