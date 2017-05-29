Indian police arrest three over sex assault video

The blurry video aired by Indian television showed the men groping and pushing the women in Uttar Pradesh state as onlookers laughed and filmed the assault, later posting it on social media.



One of the victims told India's NDTV network they begged the men to stop and called for help.



Police have charged the three men with sexual harassment and offences under India's internet laws for sharing the video on social media.



Azam Khan, a former Uttar Pradesh minister, invoked outrage in the wake of the latest assault when he suggested women stay indoors to avoid "misbehaving" men.

