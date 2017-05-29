Nigeria's Buhari absent on second anniversary as president

Muhammadu Buhari and his deputy Yemi Osinbajo were sworn into office on May 29, 2015, two months after securing the first opposition victory against a sitting president in Nigerian history.



But their election pledges to defeat Boko Haram Islamists and tackle endemic corruption have been overshadowed, first by economic recession and increasingly by speculation about Buhari's health.



Buhari's health -- and his ability to lead -- has increasingly overshadowed politics in Nigeria, particularly in the last three weeks because of the lack of update.



Buhari did not attend a G7 summit in Sicily last week, although he was among several African leaders invited.



As well as political uncertainty, despite the formal handover of powers to Osinbajo, Buhari's illness has triggered an earlier-than-usual jostling for position for the 2019 election and talk about succession.



Buhari was last seen in a photo-call with 82 of the girls just before he left for London.

...